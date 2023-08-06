Sign up
Previous
Photo 4034
Do you see the face??
In 40+ years I’ve never noticed this profile face in the rock!!
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2023 8:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Very neat!
August 7th, 2023
