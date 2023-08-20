Previous
Sunrise by kwind
Sunrise

Taken from my bed at 6:36am today. Wildfires have turned the sun rain!!
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 20th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow that is really red!
Stay safe with those all those wildfires burning BC!
August 20th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Wow!
Wow!
August 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
Beautiful
August 20th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's quite beautiful but my- look at the smoke!
August 20th, 2023  
