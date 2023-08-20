Sign up
Photo 4047
Sunrise
Taken from my bed at 6:36am today. Wildfires have turned the sun rain!!
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4481
photos
360
followers
153
following
1108% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th August 2023 6:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
August 20th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow that is really red!
Stay safe with those all those wildfires burning BC!
August 20th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow!
August 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 20th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's quite beautiful but my- look at the smoke!
August 20th, 2023
Stay safe with those all those wildfires burning BC!