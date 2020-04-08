Sign up
Confinement, day 23 (We have a visitor)
First visitor in 23 days and it has to be the World's most incontinent swallow. That light is the only thing in my study that it didn't sh*t on!
8th April 2020
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
