Confinement, day 25 (A step too far) by laroque
Photo 1019

Confinement, day 25 (A step too far)

You're supposed to take your exercise within 1 km of your home. This is a very stretched kilometre from our house. Thinking of stretching it a bit further next week, could you resist all this ?
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
