Photo 1041
All that fruit, no one to buy it !
Collioure is the top tourist site in our area. I won't even go there in a normal July or August due to the crowds and traffic. Even in a normal June you would not find a scene like this, devoid of people in the middle of the afternoon.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10
Taken
5th June 2020 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
