All that fruit, no one to buy it ! by laroque
Photo 1041

All that fruit, no one to buy it !

Collioure is the top tourist site in our area. I won't even go there in a normal July or August due to the crowds and traffic. Even in a normal June you would not find a scene like this, devoid of people in the middle of the afternoon.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
