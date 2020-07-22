Sign up
Photo 1074
La fromagerie du gourmet
On Monday my doctor looked at my blood test for cholesterol and banned me from cheese. Sardines are your friend, she said.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
judith deacon
ace
Oh dear! You live in the cheese capital of the world (IMHO) and have to eat sardines- no substitute!
July 22nd, 2020
