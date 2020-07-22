Previous
Next
La fromagerie du gourmet by laroque
Photo 1074

La fromagerie du gourmet

On Monday my doctor looked at my blood test for cholesterol and banned me from cheese. Sardines are your friend, she said.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
294% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Oh dear! You live in the cheese capital of the world (IMHO) and have to eat sardines- no substitute!
July 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise