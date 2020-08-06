Today at the supermarket ....

I'll try most things, so when I saw 'cuisses de grenouilles" on a restaurant menu for the first time, I ordered it. I was expecting something like a small chicken leg. In fact, they are quite small and you get about 20 on a plate, and they are the whole rear end of the frog, the pelvis and both legs, complete with bones so they are quite crunchy. I wouldn't order it again but the dish was edible, not disgusting in the way say sea slug was in Japan, or lutefisk in Norway. Most food packaging in France does not have English translation, so I wonder why this had.