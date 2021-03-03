Previous
The grave of Balbino Giner by laroque
Photo 1147

The grave of Balbino Giner

Collioure old cemetery

Looking him up on Wikipedia, it seems his son was also an artist, and so perhaps it was he who created this monument.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A wonderful capture! I love the stone carving.
March 3rd, 2021  
