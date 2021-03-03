Sign up
Photo 1147
The grave of Balbino Giner
Collioure old cemetery
Looking him up on Wikipedia, it seems his son was also an artist, and so perhaps it was he who created this monument.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Tags
grave
collioure
collioure old cemetery
balbino giner
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A wonderful capture! I love the stone carving.
March 3rd, 2021
