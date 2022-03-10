Previous
Next
Onward to France by laroque
Photo 1247

Onward to France

Back in Montpellier this week for my naturalization interview at the Prefecture, which went well.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise