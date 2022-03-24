Sign up
Photo 1261
Underground art
Part of a very long, windey tunnel that connected the station at Cerbère to the seafront. Every wall, ceiling and some of the floor had been painted.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Tags
grafitti
street art
cerbère
cerbere
Mags
ace
Such an interesting space and art.
March 24th, 2022
Shepherdman
Interesting shot
March 24th, 2022
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
When does street art become graffiti?
March 24th, 2022
