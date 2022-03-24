Previous
Underground art by laroque
Underground art

Part of a very long, windey tunnel that connected the station at Cerbère to the seafront. Every wall, ceiling and some of the floor had been painted.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Mags ace
Such an interesting space and art.
March 24th, 2022  
Shepherdman
Interesting shot
March 24th, 2022  
Bob Zwolinsky ace
When does street art become graffiti?
March 24th, 2022  
