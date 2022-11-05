Previous
Next
Hope he buys that apple now that he's licked it ! by laroque
Photo 1319

Hope he buys that apple now that he's licked it !

Didn't go to Céret market to do street photography, but couldn't resist the opportunity. It's my favorite photography genre, and I think here I did catch the 'decisive moment'.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise