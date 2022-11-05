Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1319
Hope he buys that apple now that he's licked it !
Didn't go to Céret market to do street photography, but couldn't resist the opportunity. It's my favorite photography genre, and I think here I did catch the 'decisive moment'.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1319
photos
89
followers
46
following
361% complete
View this month »
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M10
Taken
5th November 2022 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceret
,
ceret market
,
marché de céret
,
céret
,
street-97
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close