Christmas lemons

In the early Noughties I was working in Ireland, on a new pharma facility being built at Dun Laoghaire (try pronouncing that to an Irishman without making him fall to the floor laughing). I was renting an apartment nearby at Dalkey, an affluent suburb on the southern edge of Dublin. Pop stars and tax exiles lived there. Didn’t see any celebrities myself but one day, Mrs.L saw a Rolls Royce pull up outside the pub where she was having lunch and in came Van Morrison, who sat at the next table. Perhaps you are a fan of Van the Man, and would be interested in Mrs.L’s opinion of him. "Fat, loud and boring" was the summary, which I found a bit sad because ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ is one of my favorite songs. My apartment was small but had a fantastic sea view. At the bottom of the road was the most expensive house in Ireland, later rented by Matt Damon and his family when they were stuck in Ireland during the Covid pandemic.



Befitting an affluent suburb, Dalkey had many restaurants. The best, in my view, was a family-owned Italian restaurant. The founder must have been involved with the Italian armed forces, the walls were covered with photos of WW2-era airfields and airplanes, and also a portrait of the wartime leader himself, Il Duce. The Irish would have had no beef with him of course, the Free State was neutral in WW2. For me however, it felt quite strange eating a meal under the cold stare of Benito Mussolini.



The food was good and perhaps another reason we kept returning was that we were always offered a free limoncello at the end of the meal. These days, thanks to a very productive lemon tree in our garden, we can make our own. Mrs.L likes to do this before Christmas, so I picked these lemons today for her. The rest will stay on the tree until late January, when I’ll invite the neighbors around to take whatever they want.