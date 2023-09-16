Previous
The solar oven by laroque
Photo 1385

The solar oven

This part of the Pyrenees, the Cerdagne plain, has more hours of sunlight than anywhere else in France, so naturally has been used for several attempts to harness the power of the sun. This is a research facility used to test materials at high temperature. The mirrors on the left track the sun as it moves, reflecting the rays onto the large stationary mirror on the right, which reflects and concentrates them onto a furnace the size of a bucket, located in the tall, white building, achieving temperatures of several thousand degrees.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise