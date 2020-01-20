Sign up
Sunset at 0 degrees
The blizzard is finally over no wind today, but cold!
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
293
photos
25
followers
43
following
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
123
164
124
165
125
166
126
167
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
20th January 2020 4:58pm
Tags
sunset
,
trees
Isaac
Love this!
January 20th, 2020
