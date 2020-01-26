Sign up
Closeup of frozen fog
We had fog this morning and the water in the air and the very low temperature caused crystals to form.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
fog
