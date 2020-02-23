Previous
Owl butterfly by larrysphotos
201 / 365

Owl butterfly

Micro of the wing of a gold edge owl butterfly. The patterns and mother natures incredible diversity always amaze me.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

