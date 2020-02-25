Sign up
Previous
Next
203 / 365
Atlas Moth
Native of Asia
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
365
photos
25
followers
43
following
55% complete
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
159
200
160
201
161
202
162
203
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
23rd February 2020 9:50am
Tags
butterfly
,
moth
