Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
213 / 365
Stencel painting on wood
one side of a napkin holder that my late wife stenciled many years ago.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
385
photos
26
followers
43
following
58% complete
View this month »
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Latest from all albums
169
210
170
211
171
212
172
213
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
6th March 2020 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
napkin
,
wood
,
stencel
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close