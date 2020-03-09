Previous
Rainbow Orchid by larrysphotos
216 / 365

Rainbow Orchid

Part of the orchid display we have at the garden that I volunteer at. The never ending variety and colors are breath taking.
9th March 2020

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Chris Johnson
Beautiful, bright yellow color! Looks like a great place to volunteer
March 10th, 2020  
