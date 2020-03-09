Sign up
Rainbow Orchid
Part of the orchid display we have at the garden that I volunteer at. The never ending variety and colors are breath taking.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
391
photos
26
followers
43
following
Tags
flower
,
orchid
Chris Johnson
ace
Beautiful, bright yellow color! Looks like a great place to volunteer
March 10th, 2020
