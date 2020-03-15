Sign up
Not practicing social separation
It seems the dog and cat have not been following the news about social distancing.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
15th March 2020 1:34pm
Tags
dog
,
cat
