224 / 365
Sunset
Some days the sun puts on a better show than other days.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
sunset
