229 / 365
Spring Robin
Today was the first day that the weather and the "other" things we are all dealing with allowed a trip out. I hope all of you are well.
The Robins have come back so spring is really here.
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
421
photos
26
followers
43
following
63% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
24th March 2020 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
robin
