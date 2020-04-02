Previous
Just in the nick of time..... by larrysphotos
240 / 365

Just in the nick of time.....

Two bottles of hand Sanitizer arrived today via FedEx. It should come in "handy"...I know, but in my defense, spending so much time alone is starting to get to me.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
