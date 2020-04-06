Previous
Next
Frozen rain by larrysphotos
244 / 365

Frozen rain

This icicle formed from the frozen rain a few days ago. The smaller icicle inside the larger one showed up in the macro. View it in black please.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Granagringa ace
Wonderful details and the bokeh behind really adds well to the composition in this.
April 6th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fab!
April 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise