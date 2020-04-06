Sign up
Previous
Next
244 / 365
Frozen rain
This icicle formed from the frozen rain a few days ago. The smaller icicle inside the larger one showed up in the macro. View it in black please.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
447
photos
27
followers
44
following
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
200
241
201
242
243
202
203
244
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
3rd April 2020 3:33pm
Tags
rain
,
icicle
Granagringa
ace
Wonderful details and the bokeh behind really adds well to the composition in this.
April 6th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fab!
April 6th, 2020
