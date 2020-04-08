Previous
The Pink Moon April 2020 by larrysphotos
246 / 365

The Pink Moon April 2020

Last nights supermoon, called the "pink moon" it is named for the pink wildflower Phiox subulate (aka wild ground phlox) which blossoms in early springtime.
8th April 2020

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
