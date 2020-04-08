Sign up
The Pink Moon April 2020
Last nights supermoon, called the "pink moon" it is named for the pink wildflower Phiox subulate (aka wild ground phlox) which blossoms in early springtime.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
moon
,
supermoon
