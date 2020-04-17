Sign up
255 / 365
AM 4 17 2020
Mother nature is just messing with us. Again this morning we woke up to this. I know we are not suppose to go to far but just time in the yard would be fine. Bah Humbug!
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
469
photos
28
followers
45
following
69% complete
View this month »
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
Latest from all albums
211
252
212
253
213
254
255
214
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
17th April 2020 5:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
