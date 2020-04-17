Previous
AM 4 17 2020
255 / 365

AM 4 17 2020

Mother nature is just messing with us. Again this morning we woke up to this. I know we are not suppose to go to far but just time in the yard would be fine. Bah Humbug!
17th April 2020

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
