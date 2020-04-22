Previous
Next
Off to the grocery store by larrysphotos
260 / 365

Off to the grocery store

Sign of the times heading off to the grocery store.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise