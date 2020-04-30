Sign up
Geranium (Pelargonium Zonale)
Native to southern Africa. Now in my backyard flower bed.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
30th April 2020 2:10pm
Tags
flower
