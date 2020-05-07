Sign up
Eastern Redbud tree
On my walk today I saw these trees across the gulf course.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Larry Steager
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
blooms
,
trees
