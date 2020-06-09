Previous
White rose by larrysphotos
308 / 365

White rose

For George Floyd.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Kerri Michaels ace
beautiful
June 10th, 2020  
