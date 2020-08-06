Previous
Mickey Mouse by larrysphotos
Photo 366

Mickey Mouse

1956 Mickey Mouse watch that was purchased at Disneyland. His crystal is cracked and his main spring has sprung. I wore him for most of my working life, he retired when I retired.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Chris Johnson ace
Such a classic and iconic watch. Even though it's retired how cool you still have it. My grandpa had a watch similar to this and it's bringing back all kinds of nostalgic memories. I have to ask my grandma if she still has it.
August 6th, 2020  
