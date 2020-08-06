Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 366
Mickey Mouse
1956 Mickey Mouse watch that was purchased at Disneyland. His crystal is cracked and his main spring has sprung. I wore him for most of my working life, he retired when I retired.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
366
363
322
323
364
324
365
325
366
Photo Details
4
1
365
ILCE-6000
6th August 2020 4:42pm
watch
antique
Chris Johnson
ace
Such a classic and iconic watch. Even though it's retired how cool you still have it. My grandpa had a watch similar to this and it's bringing back all kinds of nostalgic memories. I have to ask my grandma if she still has it.
August 6th, 2020
