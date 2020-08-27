Previous
Katie by larrysphotos
Photo 387

Katie

Katie is not liking the heat, she has been sleeping on or by the air conditioning duct all day. She sat up when I got the camera out.
Another day of heat index over 100°.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
