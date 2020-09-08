Sign up
Photo 399
Delicate flower
This is a succulent with a small delicate flower.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
757
photos
31
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th September 2020 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
Shutterbug
ace
Very pretty.
September 9th, 2020
