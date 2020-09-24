Previous
Spider on the wall by larrysphotos
Spider on the wall

Sitting on the patio being watched by a spider on the wall of the house. (I see a face in the markings)
24th September 2020

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
