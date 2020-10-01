Previous
Next
Crabapple tree with old tangled branches by larrysphotos
Photo 422

Crabapple tree with old tangled branches

The look of the old wood and tangled branches looks at once complex and yet simple pattern of nature.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise