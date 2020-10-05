Previous
Fall colors 001 by larrysphotos
Fall colors 001

The light this time of year is so much fun to play with. The way it came through the leaf caught my eye.
5th October 2020

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
marlboromaam
Beautiful capture! I know what you mean about the light. I've been playing too.
October 5th, 2020  
Milanie
Pretty
October 5th, 2020  
