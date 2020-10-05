Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 426
Fall colors 001
The light this time of year is so much fun to play with. The way it came through the leaf caught my eye.
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
811
photos
30
followers
47
following
116% complete
View this month »
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
426
Latest from all albums
382
423
424
383
384
425
385
426
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th October 2020 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
flower
,
fall
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful capture! I know what you mean about the light. I've been playing too.
October 5th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Pretty
October 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close