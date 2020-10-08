Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 429
Fall colors 006
Low branch with the prefect fall colors. Try it in black.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
817
photos
30
followers
47
following
117% complete
View this month »
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
Latest from all albums
385
426
427
386
428
387
429
388
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th October 2020 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
color
,
fall
