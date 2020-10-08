Previous
Next
Fall colors 006 by larrysphotos
Photo 429

Fall colors 006

Low branch with the prefect fall colors. Try it in black.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise