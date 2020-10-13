Previous
Next
Uninvited guest barges in by larrysphotos
Photo 434

Uninvited guest barges in

Sometimes a peaceful dining experience is interrupted by a uninvited guest.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great collage
October 13th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
nice collection
October 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise