Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 498
Let it snow
Snow still piled up on the evergreens. We never made it to 20°f (-6.66°C) for the third straight day. Camera batteries do not like the cold....well I am not a big fan either.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
956
photos
30
followers
46
following
136% complete
View this month »
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
Latest from all albums
454
455
496
1
497
456
498
457
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th December 2020 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
evergreens
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close