Let it snow by larrysphotos
Photo 498

Let it snow

Snow still piled up on the evergreens. We never made it to 20°f (-6.66°C) for the third straight day. Camera batteries do not like the cold....well I am not a big fan either.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

