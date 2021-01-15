Sign up
Photo 528
Sun through a winter tree
A little bit of sun today.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
521
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
525
485
526
8
527
486
487
528
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th January 2021 3:46pm
tree
,
sky
,
sun
