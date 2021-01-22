Sign up
Photo 535
Trail side
January sun on the rocks and snow along the trail. The trail was very icy and difficult to walk on today. The sun was out but we only got up to 15°F (-9.44°C).
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
365
ILCE-6000
21st January 2021 5:37pm
snow
trees
rock
