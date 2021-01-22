Previous
Next
Trail side by larrysphotos
Photo 535

Trail side

January sun on the rocks and snow along the trail. The trail was very icy and difficult to walk on today. The sun was out but we only got up to 15°F (-9.44°C).
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise