Photo 574
Stubbie the Squirrel
The squirrels are out and about. This one lost part of the tail, it is the second year that we have seen it. Stands out from the rest.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1122
photos
28
followers
44
following
157% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd March 2021 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Perhaps a part of his tail was sacrificed so the rest of it could get away.
March 2nd, 2021
