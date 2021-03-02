Previous
Next
Stubbie the Squirrel by larrysphotos
Photo 574

Stubbie the Squirrel

The squirrels are out and about. This one lost part of the tail, it is the second year that we have seen it. Stands out from the rest.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Perhaps a part of his tail was sacrificed so the rest of it could get away.
March 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise