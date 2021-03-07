Sign up
Photo 579
Old tractor
Retired and parked in a front yard of a farm. I am sure it served its time and now deserves to just stand watch.
Just out of view are several new John Deer tractors.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1134
photos
28
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd March 2021 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
antique
,
tractor
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Love that rusty old thing!
March 7th, 2021
