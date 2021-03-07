Previous
Old tractor by larrysphotos
Old tractor

Retired and parked in a front yard of a farm. I am sure it served its time and now deserves to just stand watch.
Just out of view are several new John Deer tractors.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Love that rusty old thing!
March 7th, 2021  
