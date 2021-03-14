Sign up
Photo 586
Still water
Leaves along the edge of a now thawed pond. We may get a little snow tonight.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
2
0
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1149
photos
26
followers
42
following
2
2
365
ILCE-6000
11th March 2021 4:26pm
water
pond
Kerri Michaels
very nice
March 14th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
Looks peaceful!
March 14th, 2021
