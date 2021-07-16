Previous
Next
Pollinator by larrysphotos
Photo 710

Pollinator

The translucent wings show clearly.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Looks like you captured a carpenter bumble bee. =)
July 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise