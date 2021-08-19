Sign up
Photo 744
Lovely old tree
Went for a walk and came across this lovely old tree.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th August 2021 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
365 Project
