Previous
Next
Lost tree by larrysphotos
Photo 746

Lost tree

On a visit to the local reservoir and park area this stump from a resent tree removal. The color is not something that I have seen before.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise