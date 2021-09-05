Previous
Butterfly and bees by larrysphotos
Photo 761

Butterfly and bees

A butterfly and a bee went out to dinner together.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful shot and crop!
September 5th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
They all dressed up to match the flowers.
September 6th, 2021  
