Previous
Next
Ash tree by larrysphotos
Photo 770

Ash tree

Fall is on the way, the ash tree leaves are starting to change.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
That's beautiful tree! I hope you had some rain and the weather is a little cooler for you by now.
September 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise