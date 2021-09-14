Sign up
Photo 770
Ash tree
Fall is on the way, the ash tree leaves are starting to change.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1564
photos
23
followers
43
following
Tags
tree
,
leaves
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
That's beautiful tree! I hope you had some rain and the weather is a little cooler for you by now.
September 14th, 2021
