Photo 915
Crabapple half way through winter
The twisted and overlapping branches stand out when all the leaves are gone. The birds and other animals will eat the crabapples only when there is nothing else. So the still hang on the tree.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2
365
ILCE-6000
5th February 2022 4:52pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
